38.9 degrees recorded on hottest day of 2019 in Czechia

Wednesday was the hottest day so far this year in the Czech Republic, with a high of 38.9 degrees Celsius registered in Doksany in the north-west of the country. It is also the overall Czech temperature record for the month of June. Record temperatures for June 26 were recorded at 90 percent of stations that have been active for over 30 years.

Temperatures should cool a little on Thursday and Friday, but the heatwave is likely to return at the weekend, with daytime highs reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius.