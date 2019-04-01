38 injured in Brno collision between trolleybus and tram

Brian Kenety
01-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

An accident involving a trolley bus and a tram in central Brno on Monday afternoon left at least 38 people injured, 12 of them seriously.

Apart from the tram driver, those suffering injuries in the collision on Křenová Street are all thought to have been bus passengers. Two children are among the injured.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 