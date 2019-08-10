30,000 expected at Prague Pride parade on Saturday

The ninth edition of the week-long Prague Pride festival celebrating sexual minorities culminates on Saturday afternoon with a massive parade through the Czech capital.

Despite the rain, some 30,000 people are expected to attend the colorful event, marked by wild costumes and floats.

Among the marchers in procession under the rainbow flag from Wenceslas Square to Letná Park, on the other side of the Vltava River, are representatives from 11 embassies. They will march under the banner Diplomats for Equality.

The festival’s theme this year is ‘Together Within Reach’. It notes that 50 years since the birth of the gay rights, in the Stonewall protests in New York, many same-sex couples still shy from public displays of affection due to intolerance.

For the first time this year, the LGBT rainbow flag will be flown at the city’s Town Hall in support of the Prague Pride festival.