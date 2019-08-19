28 arrested after Baník Ostrava fans attack Sparta Praha supporters

Police arrested 28 fans of the Banik Ostrava football club following a riot after the team lost an away match against Sparta Praha by a score of 0:2 on Sunday afternoon.
The visiting fans attacked local supporters, firefighters and police officers. At least one victim has been hospitalised.
Of those arrested 19 could be charged for disturbing the peace while seven may face charges for instigating a riot.
