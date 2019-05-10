27 percent of Czechs plan to vote in European elections

Twenty-seven percent of Czechs plan to vote in the European elections later this month, according to the results of a survey conducted by the polling agency STEM/MARK.

The agency notes however that the actual number of voters tends to lower than that declared in polls. Of those who have said they will go to the polls, the majority are people with a university education and the inhabitants of big cities. Also more men plan to cast their vote than women.

The last European elections, in 2014, had an 18 percent turnout.