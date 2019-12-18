26 senators say Czech embassy in Israel should move to Jerusalem

Close to a third of the upper-house of Parliament, some 26 senators, have called for the Czech embassy in Israel to be moved from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. More members could join in the initiative, Senator Zdeněk Papoušek of the Christian Democrats said at a press conference on Wednesday. Moving the Czech embassy to Jerusalem is a policy which has long had the support of President Miloš Zeman. However the government has thus far remained unclear on the issue.

Despite the United States recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, the European Union has thus far been unwilling to do so until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.