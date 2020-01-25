24th annual Šediváčkův Long dog sled race ends

The winner of the 24th annual dog sled race called Šediváčkův Long, held in the Orlické Mountains in north-eastern Czech Republic, is Czech Roman Habásko, who won the race with his twelve dogs in 16 hours and 39 minutes.

Some 80 mushers from ten countries with nearly 700 dogs competed in the race, which got underway on Tuesday. Due to poor weather conditions, the routes were shortened to 250 and 170 kilometres.

Šediváčkův Long is considered one of the toughest in Europe. Competitors also have to spend one or two nights sleeping in the snow.