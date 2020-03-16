21 villages in Olomouc region under lockdown

The authorities have locked down 21 towns and villages in the Olomouc region which have seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

(They are:Uničov, Červenka, Litovel, Chořelice, Chudobín, Myslechovice, Nasobůrky, Nová Ves u Litovle, Rozvadovice, Savín, Tři Dvory u Litovle, Unčovice, Víska u Litovle, Benkov u Střelic, Brníčko, Dětřichov, Dolní Sukolom, Horní Sukolom, Nová Dědina u Uničova, Renoty and Střelice u Litovle.)

Their inhabitants are not allowed to leave town, with the exception of emergencies, and no one is allowed in, except for paramedics and services.Over 1,000 people have been quarantined in the area.