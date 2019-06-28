21 tons of salmonella-infected Polish poultry found in Czechia in past month

Czech authorities said on Friday they had detected 14 cases of salmonella-infected poultry from Poland in the past month.

In total, some 21 tons of infected meat were discovered. This includes two cases of Czech-produced meat.

Earlier this year bad Polish beef ended up in 11 countries, including the Czech Republic. In response, authorities here implemented blanket checks on imported Polish beef.

The mandatory controls ended in late March, after Warsaw guaranteed no cattle meat unfit for human consumption would reach the market.