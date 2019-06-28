21 tons of salmonella-infected Polish poultry found in Czechia in past month

Czech authorities said on Friday they had detected 14 cases of salmonella-infected poultry from Poland in the past month.
In total, some 21 tons of infected meat were discovered. This includes two cases of Czech-produced meat.
Earlier this year bad Polish beef ended up in 11 countries, including the Czech Republic. In response, authorities here implemented blanket checks on imported Polish beef.
The mandatory controls ended in late March, after Warsaw guaranteed no cattle meat unfit for human consumption would reach the market.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
New book offers Czech children growing up abroad picture of home