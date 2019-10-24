2020 state budget draft approved in first reading

The lower house has approved the 2020 state budget draft in its first reading.

The proposed budget, which envisages a 40 billion crown deficit, passed through its first reading thanks to support from the ruling ANO and the Social Democrats as well as the Communist Party which however said it would table a number of proposals for amendments in later readings, particularly as regards more money for social services.

The centre-right opposition parties voted against the bill, criticizing the size of its deficit at a time of economic growth.