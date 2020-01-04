2019 second hottest year in Prague since 1775

Last year was the second hottest recorded at Prague’s Klementinum observatory since 1775, when systematic temperature measurement began there.

The average temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius for 2019 was 0.2 degrees cooler than the record year of 2018, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ).

This past summer was the hottest in 58 years, with average temperatures of 19.5 degrees Celsius, some 2.5 degrees above the norm for June through August.