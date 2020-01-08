Broadcast Archive

2019 saw third fewest road deaths since 1963

Ian Willoughby
08-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Last year 547 people died in road accidents in the Czech Republic, deputy police president Martin Vondrášek said at a news conference on Wednesday. The figure was 18 lower than for 2018 and was the third lowest since 1961.

The number of people seriously injured in traffic accidents fell by 355 year-on-year to 2,110 in 2019, which was the lowest number recorded to date.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 