2019 Jaroslav Seifert Prize to go to philosopher Miroslav Petříček

The 2019 Jaroslav Seifert Prize will go to the esteemed Czech philosopher, writer and translator Miroslav Petříček for his work Filosofie en noir, published by Charles University press. The award will be handed over at Prague City Hall in December.

The Jaroslav Seifert Prize is a prestigious Czech literary prize created by the Charta 77 Foundation in Stockholm in January 1986.

The prize is named after the Nobel Prize winning Czechoslovak writer, poet and journalist, Jaroslav Seifert, and is awarded for an outstanding work of poetry or fiction published in the course of the past three years in the Czech Republic or abroad.

During the communist era it was awarded to authors in exile.