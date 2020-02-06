2019 Ferdinand Peroutka Prize goes to Ondřej Štindl

The Ferdinand Peroutka Prize for journalist of the year has gone to writer and commentator Ondřej Štindl, who currently works as a columnist for the news site and weekly Echo 24.

Štindl has also written two novels and several screenplays, two of which received the Czech Republic’s most prestigious film awards, the Czech Lions.

He received the prize in a ceremony at Prague’s DOX centre for contemporary art on Wednesday evening.

The award is named after František Peroutka, one of the most significant figures of Czech journalism, who died in exile in 1983.