2019 burčák now on sale in South Moravia

The first burčák of 2019 has gone on sale in South Moravia, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday. Among those offering the fermented young wine is Miloslav Machuča from Valtice, who began selling it on Friday. Mr. Machuča said this year’s grapes were of high quality and in plentiful supply, meaning that 2019 burčák is also good.

The appearance of burčák, which is fizzy and can resemble fruit juice, is linked to the start of the country’s grape harvesting season.