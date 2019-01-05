2018 warmest year recorded in Prague since 1775

2018 was the warmest year in Prague since 1775, according to records kept at the city centre Clementinum weather station, which went into operation back then. The average temperature in the capital last year was 12.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above the average between 1775 and 2014, forecasters said on Saturday.

The majority of the 10 warmest years registered by meteorologists at the Clementinum since the late 18th century occurred after the year 2000.