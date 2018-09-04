2018 Signal festival of light to reflect Czechoslovakia’s centenary

Plans have been unveiled for this year’s edition of Prague’s Signal festival of light. The 2018 Signal will take place in the capital from 11 to 14 November and organisers say that for the first time it will have a common theme, the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. This will be reflected in the involvement of an unusually high number of Czech artists.

The Prague district of Karlín will for the first time feature in this year’s edition of the festival, which comprises light installations and video mapping shows. Around half a million people are expected to attend.