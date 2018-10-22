2018 Roma Pride parade to protest Zeman statements

A Roma Pride parade planned for Prague on next Sunday’s state holiday will take the form of a protest against statements made by President Miloš Zeman, organisers have announced. The head of state said recently that only 10 percent of Romanies worked. The claim was condemned by politicians and civic groups, while its falsehood was also highlighted.

Roma Pride organiser Jozef Miker said the parade would be used to stand up against Mr. Zeman’s “outrageous anti-gypsy lies” and against the spreading of hatred against Romanies. The parade will run from the square in front of Prague Castle to Old Town Square.