2018 road death numbers highest for three years

Last year 565 people died on Czech roads, which was 63 more than the previous year and the highest figure in three years. Numbers presented by the police on Tuesday morning also showed that the deaths of motorcyclists increased by over 40 percent in 2018.

Transport police were called out to over 100,000 traffic accidents last year, the division’s chief, Tomáš Lerch, told journalists.

Almost 2,500 people were left with serious injuries after collisions in 2018. Over 25,000 suffered minor injuries.