20,000 flock to see Venus of Věstonice dating back to Old Stone Age

Some 20,000 people have seen the Venus of Věstonice since the statuette of a shapely Old Stone Age woman went back on display after a 5-year hiatus, just under two weeks ago.

The Venus is among the world’s oldest ceramic pieces of art, dating back nearly 30,000 years. The ceramic figure was discovered in South Moravia in 1925 amongst remnants of a fire pit once used by mammoth hunters.

The 11-centimetre high figure – valued at USD 40 million dollars – is usually locked in a museum safe, and a replica stands in its stead. Long queues to see the real thing have formed at the Regional Museum of Olomouc, especially over the past two weekends.