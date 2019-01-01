19th annual Three Kings Collection for charity underway

The start of the New Year has kicked off the largest and most successful fund-raiser in the country – the now traditional “Three Kings Collection”, organised by the Catholic charity Caritas.

Since the year 2000, the collection, which lasts for about a fortnight, has raised more than 1.1 billion crowns in aid of the needy.

Three Kings Collection involves thousands of volunteers, mostly children, who take to the streets dressed as the Three Wise Men, singing carols and asking people to give to charity.

The funds are then redistributed to all regions in the Czech Republic to help people in need, including the disabled, people with long-term illnesses and the elderly.

In 2018, a record sum of more than 112 million crowns was collected. This collection this year will go until January 14.