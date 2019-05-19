190,000 Czech pensioners living under the poverty line

Approximately 190,000 Czech pensioners are living under the poverty line, with pensions under 10,000 crowns a month, according to data released by the Czech Social Administration Office.

60,000 thousand pensioners are having to make do with pensions under 8,000 crowns a month.

The poverty line last year was 11,963 crowns per month for individuals living alone. This year it is expected to be higher.

The average old age pension last year was 13,377 crown a month, with men receiving an average pension of 14,697crowns a month and women receiving an average pension of 12,182 crowns a month.