190-km Czech pilgrimage path links mythical mountains of Říp, Blaník

A new 190-kilometre long ‘pilgrimage’ path linking two mountains with mythical status in Czech history – Říp and Blaník – has been opened by the Cesta Česka (Czech Way) association and the Czech Tourists Club.

Říp Mountain is where legend has it that Father Čech decided his people would settle in Bohemia. An army of knights are said to sleep under Blaník Mountain, ready to defend the nation if called upon.

Cesta Česka chairman Jindřich Chmelař told the ČTK news agency that taking the journey is an opportunity to learn about oneself.

The pilgrimage path starts in Louňovice pod Blaníkem, passes through Český Šternberk, Sázava, Kouřim, Sadská, Stará Boleslav and Mělník. Each hosts centres that offer pilgrimage maps and Pilgrim’s diaries.