16th edition of Best Film Fest starts in Prague

The semiannual Best Film Fest gets underway at Prague arthouse cinemas Atlas, Lucerna, Evald and MAT on Thursday.

The eclectic program, now in its 16th year, features the top international and Czech films of the past year in a wide range of genres.

Screening will be Oscar-winners such as Bohemian Rhapsody, the road movie Green Book, and the documentary Free Solo about a rock climber who attempts to conquer the famed El Capitan's 900-metre vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park.

The biopic drama genre will feature Pain and Fame about Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, played by Antonio Banderas, who won Best Actor at Cannes.

Among the Czech movies in the Best Film Fest are the tragicomedy On the Roof with Alois Švehlík and Terrorist with Iva Janžurová.