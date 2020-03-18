150,000 coronavirus rapid test kits arrive in Prague

A Czech Army plane carrying 150,000 rapid test kits for the new coronavirus arrived at Prague’s Kbely airfield in the early hours of Wednesday. Some of the test kits are intended for residents of places that have been cut off due to a high incidence of Covid-19, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said. Others will be supplied to large hospitals or will be used to screen police officers, soldiers and fire fighters.

The Czech authorities are expecting deliveries of further medical supplies from China in the coming days, primarily respirators, surgical masks and protective clothing.

The minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, says 30 million face masks should be delivered on Sunday. These will also be available to the public.