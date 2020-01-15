15 Ústí nad Orlicí buildings defaced with neo-Nazi symbols

Czech police are investigating acts of vandalism and possible hate crime in Ústí nad Orlicí, eastern Bohemia.
On Tuesday night, a total of 15 buildings in the city were spray painted with swastikas and other far-right symbols.
The buildings defaced include the local theatre. Mayor Petr Hájek (Oušťáci) said it was the first such an extensive case of hate-driven vandalism in the city.
