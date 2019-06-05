15 injured in Prague-Holešovice apartment building fire

Brian Kenety
05-06-2019
Some 15 people were injured Tuesday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Prague district of Holešovice.

Among the injured were four children and three firefighters. Most suffered from minor burns or smoke inhalation. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

About 45 people were in the building on U Smaltovny street when it was evacuated at about 7:30 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
