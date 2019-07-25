12 singers advance to finals round of Operalia competition in Prague

Twelves young opera singers have advanced to the finals round of Plácido Domingo's annual Operalia competition, now underway at the Czech National Theatre in Prague.

The finalists, selected from 40 young singers from across the globe, will compete for prizes of up to USD 30,000 each in the final-round concert on Friday evening.

The general competition awards first, second and third prizes for male and female singers, while just two prizes are bestowed to a man and a woman in the zarzuela division.

Friday’s final-round concert will be live-streamed on medici.tv as well as via Operalia’s Facebook page, and will feature the finalists performing alongside an orchestra conducted by Domingo himself.