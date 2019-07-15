101 railway crossing accidents, 20 deaths reported this year

101 railway crossing accidents have been reported so far this year, resulting in 20 deaths, according to a statement by the Rail Safety Inspection Office.
The statement was released in the wake of the accidental death of a family of four at the weekend.
The family, which included two small children, died at a crossing near Hradec Králové, equipped only with a light signal system.
