101 railway crossing accidents, 20 deaths reported this year

Brian Kenety
15-07-2019
101 railway crossing accidents have been reported so far this year, resulting in 20 deaths, according to a statement by the Rail Safety Inspection Office.

The statement was released in the wake of the accidental death of a family of four at the weekend.

The family, which included two small children, died at a crossing near Hradec Králové, equipped only with a light signal system.

