1-in-5 Czech hospitals, clinics hit by ransomware attacks this year

The ransomware attack early on Wednesday that disabled the computer system of a hospital in Benešov, central Bohemia, is far from an isolated incident, the Czech News Agency (ČTK) reports.

This year, one in five Czech healthcare facilities have been subject to attempted blackmail by hackers demand ransom money to unencrypt data, the agency says, citing Kaspersky antivirus statistics.

The Benešov hospital had to postpone planned operations and turn away new patients due to the cyberattack, and some of its equipment and services remain offline.