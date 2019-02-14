New hope for cancer patients: drug in clinical testing makes cancer cells self-destruct

Professor Jiří Neužil is one of the Czech Republic’s leading specialists in cancer research. His research teams at the Biotechnological Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences and Griffith University in Australia have focused on a novel approach in the fight against incurable forms of breast cancer: eradicating cancer cells by targeting mitochondria. Should the resulting new drug, now being tested on patients in Prague, prove effective it could lead to a major breakthrough in cancer therapy.
