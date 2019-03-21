From church bells into tanks

Tom McEnchroe
21-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

After the German occupation in 1939 the Czech lands did not just turn silent politically. Nearly all of the Protectorate‘s church bells ended up in the forges of the Reich.

Between 1940-1945, 87 percent of Bohemian and 94 percent of Moravian church bells were processed by the German armaments industry. This made quite an impact of many villages, which were dependent on church bells announcing the time and the beginnings of services.

Altogether, around 14,000 bells were melted down into artillery pieces and tanks.

Related articles
German troops at Prague Castle, March 15, 1939, photo: Public Domain

March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist

Eighty years ago today, on March 15 1939, Hitler gave Czechoslovak President Emil Hácha a stark choice: accept becoming a protectorate…
Václav Havel, photo: Filip Jandourek

Václav Havel fundraiser sends bells around the world on a journey of remembrance and gratitude

Foundation Charter 77 has started raising money for a bell to honour the late president Václav Havel on the fifth anniversary of his…
Photo: archive of Bonsai servis Praha

Christmas exhibition in Bethlehem Chapel harks back to the old days

Among the many Christmas events underway in Prague at this time of year is an exhibition of nativity scenes and bells at Bethlehem…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards