Zdenka Braunerová

09-06-2020
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Painter and book graphics pioneer, tireless organizer of Czech art life. She frequently stayed in France, where she was inspired by and made contact with certain artists. As an independent creative woman, her lifestyle deviated significantly from the standards of the day and as an artist, she succeeded despite the contempt of bourgeois morality.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

