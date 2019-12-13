The Žižkov TV tower –one of Prague’s main landmarks

Standing at a height of 216 metres the Žižkov TV tower is hard to miss. Designed by architect Václav Aulický the tower, housing a transmitter and meteorological observatory, was completed in 1992. It offers visitors a restaurant and café bar as well as a luxury one-room hotel for an unforgettable night in Prague. The ten giant sculptures of babies crawling up the tower are the work of the prominent Czech artist David Černý.