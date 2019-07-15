Strýcová wins Wimbledon doubles becoming world number one in category

Barbora Strýcová’s defeat to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon singles semi-final on Thursday did not affect her recent excellent doubles form. The next day she and her partner, the experienced doubles player Hsieh Su-wei, beat top seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 6-4, a victory that ensured Strýcová would be returning to centre court for the final.

However, there were complications. The match, which was originally set to take place on Saturday, was rescheduled to Sunday. Then the epic five hour clash between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, meant that Strýcová and Hsieh only got to start their game in the late afternoon.

The Czech tennis player admitted it was tough to keep her focus, as the game she was eagerly anticipating kept getting delayed.

“I have to say that it was quite difficult but we kept our good mood and it was a final after all, so you have to get ready for it.”

However, once they finally got onto Central Court, Strýcová and her partner swiftly beat their opponents Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu 6-2 6-4.

The victory was not only Strýcová’s first Grand Slam title, but also propelled her to world number one in the doubles category for the first time. She is now 455 points ahead of second placed French player Kristina Mladenovic.

Speaking after the game, the Czech tennis player opened up about what the victory means for her.

“I was waiting for it a long time and I think all that work I have been putting in came together here. We played a great game I think. We were on top right from the start, although it may have slowed down towards the end. The feeling that we have won a Grand Slam and that I have become world number 1 is something indescribable and I am very honoured.”

Many are saying that the 33-year-old Strýcová is currently experiencing the best form of her life. She and Hsieh did not lose a set in their journey to the doubles title, a feat last achieved by the Williams sisters 10 years ago.

She is not the only Czech player to be returning from this year’s Wimbledon with a trophy. Jonáš Forejtek and Jiří Lehečka beat Liam Draxl and Govind Nanda 7:5 6:4 in the junior men’s doubles final to become the first purely Czech duo to win the tournament.

For 18-year-old Forejtek it was already the second Grand Slam doubles win this year. In January he won the Australian Open after partnering with another Czech teenager Dalibor Svrčina.