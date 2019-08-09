Skywalk over the Vltava to open Prague’s Letní Letná festival

“The world-known funambulist Tatiana will cross the Vltava River. Her walk in the sky will be taking place at a height of 35 metres and she will walk along a 350-metre tight rope running from the Faculty of Law over the river to the Letná park.

“This event will symbolically open the 16th edition of the festival. It is open to the public for free and you can find a map of the best viewpoints on our website. So anyone who is in Prague and is interested in the event is welcome to attend.”

Apart from the tight rope walker, what else is there on the programme during the opening night?

“After her show at Letní Letná Park, there will be several open-air performances, also for free. One of them is Shamaniac by Blackout Paradox, inspired by shamanism and mysticism. Also performing for free will be the young duo Zuzana Drábová from Cink Cink Cink and Jan Jirák from Feel the Universe.

“There will also be an amazing band playing at the bar at the end, so everyone who wants to get a taste of contemporary circus should come to this celebration.”

What are some of the other highlights at this year’s Letní Letná?

“There is a Canadian group Cirque Alfons coming for the second time with their new performance Tabarnac. This performance is almost sold out, so everyone who wants to see it should run to the box office.

“But my personal favourite is a performance by 17 women acrobats who come from all over the world. It is called Projet.PDF and it is a really amazing performance, where you can feel the female energy.”

Letní Letná also focuses on children. What are some of the events suitable for kids?

“Of course the festival also has a rich programme for children and there are many performances for youngsters during the day.

“Kids and their parents can also try different workshops with a member of Cirkus LeGrando or Cirqueon or an interactive installation of a Catalan company Guixot de 8.

“So there are many things to do during the day. It is something like a creative picnic.”