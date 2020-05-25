Broadcast Archive

Princess Ludmila (ca. 860 – 921)

Daniela Lazarová
25-05-2020
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS The first historically documented Czech princess, wife of Prince Bořivoj I, probably also reigned in Bohemia for some time and was renowned for her piety and care for the poor. She raised her grandson Wenceslas, who later became Czech patron saint. After being murdered at the order of her daughter-in-law Drahomíra, she was worshiped as a saint and canonized in the 12th century.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

