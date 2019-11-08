Prague’s revamped Lennon Wall becomes open-air gallery

Andrea “Žabka” Klváčková is a talented young Slovak artist and one of the many who were invited to repaint Prague’s Lennon Wall, with themes related to the struggle for freedom.

“My painting is a black bird which is screaming. There will be a sign next to it saying: ‘Speak loud!’ It will encourage people to always speak their mind and not let anyone forbid them to express their opinion.”

The wall, which stands near the capital’s Kampa Park, became a famous symbol of unofficial anti-communist resistance during the 1980s and a popular tourist site after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

However, tourist agencies eager to profit from its popularity would organise regular spray painting events at the site. This meant that the Lennon Wall appeared more like something one would see in an underground vestibule rather than a symbolic site of anti-Communist resistance. The Sovereign Order of the Knights of Malta, which owns the wall, was compelled to repaint its damaged parts every week, something that did not come cheap.

In July, the Maltese Order entered into negotiations with Prague 1 district authorities on the future of the wall. The order’s chancellor, Johannes Lobkowicz, says it was necessary in order to save the wall’s dignity.

“Our intention was to stop this wall from being a meaningless tourist attraction where people sprayed all kinds of unrelated or vulgar things.”

The talks between the two parties were successful. Prague 1 decided to officially designate the Lennon Wall as a memorial site, and more than 30 artists from across the world were asked to provide new, thematic paintings under the leadership of designer Pavel Šťastný.

“We are creating five or six special art zones here. One of the most important will be above the memorial to John Lennon, which will feature a massive image of his glasses.”

Šťastný says that the wall will serve as an open-air gallery and include sections where the public will be able to write their own messages. However, this time, only with pens, not spray paint.

Deputy Mayor of Prague 1 Petr Hejma from the Mayors and Independents says that a whole range of measures will be newly employed to protect the site.

“Police will patrol this location more regularly and cameras will monitor the area as well. Busking is not allowed here, and the Lennon Wall will be designated as a memorial site with clear rules of behaviour.”

Prague 1 and the Maltese Order have agreed to evaluate the effectivity of these new measures in the spring of 2020. For now at least, the Lennon Wall looks fresh for the ongoing 30 Years of Freedom celebrations marking the Velvet Revolution anniversary.