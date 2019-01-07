Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’

In death, Jan Palach, a 20-year-old Charles University student, would become known as “the conscious of the nation”. Some 200,000 people attended his funeral to honour his courage and voice their contempt for the new hard-line, pro-Moscow regime.

“I was one of those who did the first aid, who cleaned the burned areas. Of course I shall never forget it nor the days that followed. We were all very unhappy. Not only over his fate, but over the fate of the nation – because he did it for the nation.”

The late Jaroslava Moserová, a doctor who became an ambassador after the Velvet Revolution, there, speaking to Radio Prague in 2003 about Jan Palach’s legacy. She was on duty at the Legerova Street hospital, specialising in burns and plastic surgery, were he died in agony.

“He kept repeating – ‘Please tell everyone why I did it. Please tell everyone.’ The reason why he did it was quite clear. It wasn’t so much in opposition to the Soviet occupation but the demoralisation which was setting in; that people were not only giving up, but giving in.”

The Communists tried to erase any traces of Jan Palach from public spaces. In 1973, for example, fearful his grave was becoming a shrine, they ordered the secret police to destroy it.

Now, Prague City Hall is looking to save what it can of those traces from capitalism, if you will.

What’s more, Jan Palach is not the only Czech martyr to have died there. So too did Josef Toufar, a parish priest savagely beaten and tortured by the secret police into “confessing” to having staged the so-called “Číhošť Miracle”.

Prague City Councillor Petr Zeman, founder of a wider initiative to save dilapidated buildings and convert them into public space, has been instrumental in pushing the city to buy the building. Standing outside the building, he laments – above the roar of traffic – plans to convert it into a luxury hotel.

“It should be something other than just a hotel – not necessarily housing only a Museum of Totalitarianism, but at least the operating theatre or rooms where [Palach and] Josef Toufar died should be preserved. I’d love to see it become something like a creative cultural centre.”

A make-shift and unofficial memorial to the two men, in the form of stark black-and-white portraits of the two men, has adorned the Legerova Street building since 2014.

But district authorities say the location, where traffic is especially heavy, makes it inappropriate for a museum. And Prague’s mayor has said the city will abandon plans to buy the building if the sale price is “excessive”.