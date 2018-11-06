New game teaches students how to identify disinformation

It is 2028 and the Czech presidential race is on. However, one candidate has an evil masterplan. He wants to cancel the summer holidays for students. To escape this terrifying prospect, players in the role of journalists are forced to use critical thinking and counterchecking to create accurate news and figure out which of the candidates is the villain.

That is roughly the scenario of the newly developed “Fakescape”; a game focused on developing the skills necessary to distinguish between fake news and trustworthy sources. The man who was in charge of its development, Masaryk University lecturer Miloš Gregor, explains the details.

“The backbone of the game is built on escape games where you have to puzzle out some logical tasks. However, we had to adapt this structure to the logic of the elections and fake news.

“There are four tasks in the game and each one is dedicated to a different art of manipulation. Students have to find out what manipulations are being used. They use laws and other sources to help them navigate, including Google in order to find out information they do not know.”

The game was developed largely by students after Mr. Gregor and his colleague issued a call for projects in the area of identifying disinformation. Julie Vinklová is one of the students who were at the beginning of its development. She explains how the idea came to be.

“We were thinking of doing a competition where one half of the class would be disinformers and the other journalists, but then we thought that it might not be such a good idea to teach kids how to create disinformation, but the journalist part sounded good. So how should we use them?

“We then thought that it is through journalists that most of the disinformation spreads. This was also at a time when the presidential elections were on, so we said lets combine these two factors and it just sort of took off from there.”

Asked about the interest in the game so far, Miloš Gregor said many requests have started coming in after the game was announced on Monday.

“So far, we have played the game at four high schools. There are a further ten schools that have already asked us to come and play the game with their students. Yesterday a public library from Prague wrote an email asking us if it could also be played by the general public. Since we published the information yesterday we have already got about 10 to 13 requests.”

Mr. Gregor says it is not the first project seeking to combat fake news that has come out of Masaryk University. He and his students are also responsible for another game as well as a special book on the subject of fake news.

“Two years ago, another one of our projects called Zvol si Info [Choose your information] was established. This is also a project made by our students, another group. They are currently lecturing at high schools about media literacy and critical thinking. They have about 150 schools lecturing 7 000 students so I’d say it is quite successful.

“In January we also published a book called ‘The Best Book on Fake News’, so I think we are really quite active in this field because we find the topic of fake news as crucial in current society.”