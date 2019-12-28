Most popular articles of 2019

1. New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals

An amendment to the law on foreigners, in effect as of the beginning of August, has brought a series of changes concerning mainly foreigners from non-EU countries. Among other things, it introduces compulsory integration courses and quotas for economic migration. But, according to migration experts, the law is excessively restrictive.

2. Czechs start moringa superfood business in Ethiopia

Moringa oleifera is a plant that is often referred to as “the drumstick tree” or “the miracle tree”. Indigenous to India, Asia and Africa, it has for centuries been used to help treat a wide variety of illnesses, but has only fairly recently been discovered in Europe as an effective health supplement with antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory properties. Jaromír Novák discovered the benefits of the moringa tree while working in Ethiopia and, with the help of the Czech Development Agency, decided to set up a business which would bring moringa products to the Czech Republic.

3. How I became a Czech citizen

Last October, having lived in the country for just over 25 years, I became a citizen of the Czech Republic.

4. Banned 1954 documentary on Tibet returns to cinemas

More than sixty years after its premiere, a unique Czech documentary from Tibet, made in the early 1950s, returns to Czech cinemas on Tuesday. Called Cesta vede do Tibetu or the Road leads to Tibet, the film had won several awards before being banned by the Communist authorities. Today it brings a unique testimony of places that have long been destroyed by the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

5. March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist

Eighty years ago today, on March 15 1939, Hitler gave Czechoslovak President Emil Hácha a stark choice: accept becoming a protectorate or face destruction. After Hácha reluctantly agreed to give up his country’s independence the German army started moving in. It was the beginning of six long years of occupation.

