Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach

04-06-2020
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

One of the most important German writers of the 19th century. Her work drew attention to contemporary social problems and was nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1910 and 1911 for her exceptionally impressive literary work and contribution to society. She lived most of her life in Vienna, where she was also often artistically inspired.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

