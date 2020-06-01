Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová

Writer and prominent figure in the Czech National Revival. She was primarily known for her cookbooks and home economics guides, which influenced Czech cuisine and dining customs. She introduced Czechs to a number of previously unknown procedures and thus markedly expanded the Czech vocabulary.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.