Czechs observe day of mourning for pop idol Karel Gott

Daniela Lazarová
12-10-2019
Karel Gott, photo: Martin Kubica / SupraphonKarel Gott, photo: Martin Kubica / Supraphon Flags are being flown at half-mast in the Czech Republic and public events have been toned down as Czechs observe a day of mourning for the late pop idol Karel Gott. The singer is being given a funeral with state honours, including a funeral mass at St. Vitus Cathedral, which is for invited guests only. Due to overwhelming interest from the public, people can watch the funeral mass on big screens placed outside the cathedral and Czech Television and Czech Radio will be broadcasting the event live. Karel Gott died on October 1st at the age of 80, succumbing to acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning six decades.

