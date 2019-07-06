Czechs mark legacy of reformer priest Jan Hus

July 6th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic honouring the memory of reformer priest Jan Hus who was burned at the stake for heresy against the doctrines of the Catholic Church in 1415. A theologian, philosopher and professor at Charles University in Prague, Hus was a central figure of the Bohemian reformation. Hus is considered to be one of the first church reformers before Martin Luther, later inspiring the Hussite movement. Following his tragic execution, the Hussites followed his religious teachings and rebelled against their Catholic rulers.