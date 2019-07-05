Czechs mark legacy of Greek missionaries Cyril and Methodius

Daniela Lazarová
05-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Photo: Valtameri / GNU FLPhoto: Valtameri / GNU FL July 5th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic, celebrating the legacy of the Greek missionaries Cyril and Methodius who came to Great Moravia in 862. As founders of the liturgical Slavonic language and the Glagolitic alphabet, the Byzantine brothers are referred to as ´fathers´ of Slavonic literature. Not only did they greatly influence literary development and culture, but they also translated the Bible and largely contributed to the spread of Christianity among Slavic peoples. Though both were born into wealth and prestige, they chose to become priests and devote their lives to their people.

Related articles
Photo: Valtameri / GNU FL

Czechs celebrate legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius

June 5th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic honouring the legacy of Saints Cyril and Methodius who came to Great Moravia 1153…
Cyril and Methodius

Janáček’s Glagolitic Mass pays homage to misionaries Cyril and Methodius

This Sunday falls on July 5, a public holiday in the Czech Republic marking the legacy of Saint Cyril and Methodius, two Christian…
Photo: Czech Television

Believers go on pilgrimage to Velehrad for Cyril and Methodius celebrations

As the annual celebrations of the legacy of St. Cyril and Methodius approach many believers are undertaking a religious pilgrimage…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards