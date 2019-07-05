Czechs mark legacy of Greek missionaries Cyril and Methodius

July 5th is a public holiday in the Czech Republic, celebrating the legacy of the Greek missionaries Cyril and Methodius who came to Great Moravia in 862. As founders of the liturgical Slavonic language and the Glagolitic alphabet, the Byzantine brothers are referred to as ´fathers´ of Slavonic literature. Not only did they greatly influence literary development and culture, but they also translated the Bible and largely contributed to the spread of Christianity among Slavic peoples. Though both were born into wealth and prestige, they chose to become priests and devote their lives to their people.
