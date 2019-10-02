Broadcast Archive

Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80

Daniela Lazarová
02-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Karel Gott, photo: ČTK/Ondřej DemlKarel Gott, photo: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, has died at the age of 80. The singer succumbed to acute leukaemia with which he was diagnosed earlier this year. The singer, who turned 80 in July of this year, has had health problems in the past. In 2016 he successfully underwent chemotherapy due to an outbreak of cancer. In July, he had to cancel his performance at the Benátská Festival in Liberec, where he was planning to celebrate his birthday. In the course of a career spanning over six decades, Gott sold over 50 million albums and collected over 40 Golden Nightingale Awards as the country’s most popular singer. He was also popular abroad, especially in Germany and Russia, where he toured on numerous occasions. In 2005 he performed in New York’s Carnegie Hall getting a standing ovation from fans.

Related articles

55 years since Starci na chmelu popularised the film musical genre in Czechoslovakia

Released in 1964, Starci na chmelu is the first and perhaps most famous Czechoslovak film musical. The film’s songs were written by…
Karel Gott, photo: Supraphon

Karel Gott celebrates his 80th birthday

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, is celebrating his 80th birthday this Sunday. Over the course of his career, spanning…
Karel Gott, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech Radio

Karel Gott releases new CD

Karel Gott is unquestionably one of the most successful figures in the history of Czech show business. Over the course of his career,…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards