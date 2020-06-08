Broadcast Archive

Charlotte Garrigue-Masaryková

08-06-2020
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

Remembering Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk

An American from New York, she was the wife of the first president of Czechoslovakia, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk. Her tireless work on behalf of the women's movement significantly influenced the decisions of her husband.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

