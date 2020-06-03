Broadcast Archive

Božena Němcová

03-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

Read also

The Grandmother: the book that every Czech knows

Writer, collector of fairy tales and folk tales, and author of The Grandma, today still considered one of the classic works of Czech literature. She was among the first publicly active women, whose free thinking and independence became role models for subsequent generations.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

Related articles
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Anna Náprstková

Businesswoman, philanthropist and patron, who managed the family brewery and distillery.
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Magdalena Dobromila Rettigová

Writer and prominent figure in the Czech National Revival.
Source: Czech Centres / FDULS

Maria Theresa

Czech and Hungarian Queen and Austrian Archduchess, who became the only woman in history to rule the Habsburg monarchy.
More
Monthly Quiz