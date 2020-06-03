Read also The Grandmother: the book that every Czech knows

Writer, collector of fairy tales and folk tales, and author of The Grandma, today still considered one of the classic works of Czech literature. She was among the first publicly active women, whose free thinking and independence became role models for subsequent generations.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.