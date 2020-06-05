Bertha von Suttner

German writer born in Prague who contributed significantly to the worldwide pacifist movement with her literary work and lecturing. In 1905, she was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.