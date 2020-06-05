Broadcast Archive

Bertha von Suttner

05-06-2020
Source: Czech Centres / FDULSSource: Czech Centres / FDULS

Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect

German writer born in Prague who contributed significantly to the worldwide pacifist movement with her literary work and lecturing. In 1905, she was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The illustrated project Czech Heroines was inspired by the centenary of voting rights for Czech women and the 200th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Czech writer Božena Němcová. It is a joint project by the Czech Centres, the Faculty of Design and Art at the University of West Bohemia and Radio Prague International.

Monthly Quiz